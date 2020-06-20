All apartments in Plano
1213 Seabrook Drive
1213 Seabrook Drive

1213 Seabrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Seabrook Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and $150 admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,755 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Seabrook Drive have any available units?
1213 Seabrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Seabrook Drive have?
Some of 1213 Seabrook Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Seabrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Seabrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Seabrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Seabrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Seabrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1213 Seabrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Seabrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Seabrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Seabrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 Seabrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Seabrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Seabrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Seabrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Seabrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

