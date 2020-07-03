Completely remodeled home with open concept living in sought after Plano ISD. This home is perfect for entertaining! Recently updated kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Lombardy Drive have any available units?
1212 Lombardy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Lombardy Drive have?
Some of 1212 Lombardy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Lombardy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Lombardy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.