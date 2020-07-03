1212 Lombardy Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled home with open concept living in sought after Plano ISD. This home is perfect for entertaining! Recently updated kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Won't last long.