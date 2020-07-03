All apartments in Plano
1212 Lombardy Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:56 AM

1212 Lombardy Drive

1212 Lombardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Lombardy Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home with open concept living in sought after Plano ISD. This home is perfect for entertaining! Recently updated kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Lombardy Drive have any available units?
1212 Lombardy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Lombardy Drive have?
Some of 1212 Lombardy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Lombardy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Lombardy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Lombardy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Lombardy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1212 Lombardy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Lombardy Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Lombardy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Lombardy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Lombardy Drive have a pool?
No, 1212 Lombardy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Lombardy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Lombardy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Lombardy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Lombardy Drive has units with dishwashers.

