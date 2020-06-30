All apartments in Plano
1205 Windy Meadow Drive

1205 Windy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Windy Meadow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious. Many Up-dates. Built-Ins, Skylight. Great Location: Close to 75, 190, shopping, community college, Plano recreation center and Dart transit system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Windy Meadow Drive have any available units?
1205 Windy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Windy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1205 Windy Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Windy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Windy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Windy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Windy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1205 Windy Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Windy Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Windy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Windy Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Windy Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Windy Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Windy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Windy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Windy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Windy Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

