Plano, TX
1204 W Spring Creek Parkway
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:40 AM
1204 W Spring Creek Parkway
1204 West Spring Creek Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1204 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
No carpet, fresh interior paint! Great floorplan!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway have any available units?
1204 W Spring Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway have?
Some of 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1204 W Spring Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 W Spring Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
