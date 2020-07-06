Rent Calculator
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1203 University Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1203 University Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:37 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1203 University Drive
1203 University Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1203 University Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 University Drive have any available units?
1203 University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1203 University Drive have?
Some of 1203 University Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1203 University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1203 University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1203 University Drive offer parking?
No, 1203 University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1203 University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 University Drive have a pool?
No, 1203 University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1203 University Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 University Drive has units with dishwashers.
