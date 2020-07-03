All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1137 Gannon Drive

1137 Gannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Gannon Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Gannon Drive have any available units?
1137 Gannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1137 Gannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Gannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Gannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive offer parking?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have a pool?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Gannon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

