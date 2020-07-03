Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1137 Gannon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1137 Gannon Drive
1137 Gannon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1137 Gannon Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have any available units?
1137 Gannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1137 Gannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Gannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Gannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive offer parking?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have a pool?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Gannon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Gannon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Gannon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
