Plano, TX
1128 Pioneer Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 1:27 AM

1128 Pioneer Lane

1128 Pioneer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Pioneer Lane, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Charming and Ready move in 3 bedrm and 2 bathrm. Breakfast bar in kitchen open to large living area. Laminate wood floor through out all rooms. Roof is two years old. it's close to highway, park and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Pioneer Lane have any available units?
1128 Pioneer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Pioneer Lane have?
Some of 1128 Pioneer Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Pioneer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Pioneer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Pioneer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Pioneer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1128 Pioneer Lane offer parking?
No, 1128 Pioneer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Pioneer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Pioneer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Pioneer Lane have a pool?
No, 1128 Pioneer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Pioneer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1128 Pioneer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Pioneer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Pioneer Lane has units with dishwashers.

