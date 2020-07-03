Charming and Ready move in 3 bedrm and 2 bathrm. Breakfast bar in kitchen open to large living area. Laminate wood floor through out all rooms. Roof is two years old. it's close to highway, park and shopping areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Pioneer Lane have any available units?
1128 Pioneer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Pioneer Lane have?
Some of 1128 Pioneer Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Pioneer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Pioneer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.