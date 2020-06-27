All apartments in Plano
1108 Sprague Drive

1108 Sprague Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Sprague Drive, Plano, TX 75094

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hard to find single story! This house has been nicely kept and has an open floor plan with neutral colors throughout. New flooring installed 2018. Sunscreens on every window help keep the temperatures inside comfortable in the warm Texas summer. New air conditioner in 2018. open kitchen area overlooks HUGE living room that features a beautiful brick corner fireplace. Split floor plan with nice sized secondary bedrooms. Close to shopping and schools. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 9/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Sprague Drive have any available units?
1108 Sprague Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1108 Sprague Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Sprague Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Sprague Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Sprague Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Sprague Drive offer parking?
No, 1108 Sprague Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Sprague Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Sprague Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Sprague Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Sprague Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Sprague Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Sprague Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Sprague Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Sprague Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Sprague Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1108 Sprague Drive has units with air conditioning.

