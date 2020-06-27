1108 Sprague Drive

Amenities

Hard to find single story! This house has been nicely kept and has an open floor plan with neutral colors throughout. New flooring installed 2018. Sunscreens on every window help keep the temperatures inside comfortable in the warm Texas summer. New air conditioner in 2018. open kitchen area overlooks HUGE living room that features a beautiful brick corner fireplace. Split floor plan with nice sized secondary bedrooms. Close to shopping and schools. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 9/15/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.