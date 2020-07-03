All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1108 Legacy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1108 Legacy Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 8:48 AM

1108 Legacy Drive

1108 Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1108 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30947)
A Plus Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Legacy Drive have any available units?
1108 Legacy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1108 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Legacy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District