Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1108 Legacy Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 8:48 AM
1108 Legacy Drive
1108 Legacy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1108 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30947)
A Plus Apartments
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have any available units?
1108 Legacy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1108 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Legacy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
