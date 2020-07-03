All apartments in Plano
1104 Blackberry Creek
Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:01 AM

1104 Blackberry Creek

1104 Blackberry Creek · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Blackberry Creek, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,799 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Blackberry Creek have any available units?
1104 Blackberry Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Blackberry Creek have?
Some of 1104 Blackberry Creek's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Blackberry Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Blackberry Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Blackberry Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Blackberry Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Blackberry Creek offer parking?
No, 1104 Blackberry Creek does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Blackberry Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Blackberry Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Blackberry Creek have a pool?
No, 1104 Blackberry Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Blackberry Creek have accessible units?
No, 1104 Blackberry Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Blackberry Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Blackberry Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

