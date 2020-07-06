Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1025 Clinton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1025 Clinton Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:05 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1025 Clinton Drive
1025 Clinton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1025 Clinton Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Next best thing to a new home! Meticulously updated home featuring everything from HVAC to energy efficient windows; move -in ready! No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 Clinton Drive have any available units?
1025 Clinton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1025 Clinton Drive have?
Some of 1025 Clinton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1025 Clinton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Clinton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Clinton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Clinton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1025 Clinton Drive offer parking?
No, 1025 Clinton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Clinton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Clinton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Clinton Drive have a pool?
No, 1025 Clinton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Clinton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Clinton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Clinton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Clinton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District