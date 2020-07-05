All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

1013 Linda Lane

1013 Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Linda Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GOOD LOCATION ! 2008 UPDATE INCLUDED : FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, REMODELED MASTER BATH WITH WHIRLPOOL BATHTUB. BIG LIVING WITH WOOD PANIEL WALL AND FIREPLACE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HUGE BACK FENCED YARD. NICE NEIGHBORHOOD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Linda Lane have any available units?
1013 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Linda Lane have?
Some of 1013 Linda Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Linda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1013 Linda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Linda Lane offers parking.
Does 1013 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Linda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Linda Lane has a pool.
Does 1013 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 1013 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Linda Lane has units with dishwashers.

