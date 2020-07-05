GOOD LOCATION ! 2008 UPDATE INCLUDED : FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, REMODELED MASTER BATH WITH WHIRLPOOL BATHTUB. BIG LIVING WITH WOOD PANIEL WALL AND FIREPLACE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HUGE BACK FENCED YARD. NICE NEIGHBORHOOD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Linda Lane have any available units?
1013 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Linda Lane have?
Some of 1013 Linda Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.