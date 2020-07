Amenities

Wonderfully maintained 4 bedroom house with newly installed Luxury Vinyl Plank in a great neighborhood. City park and school within walking distance. Upgraded kitchen with under cabinet lighting and stainless steel refrigerator. Gorgeous backyard with wooden deck. This home located in sought after Plano ISD and is move-in ready. Centrally located and close to 75, George Bush Highway, and 121.