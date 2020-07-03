Rent Calculator
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1004 LEDGEMONT Drive
1004 Ledgemont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1004 Ledgemont Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive have any available units?
1004 LEDGEMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive have?
Some of 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 LEDGEMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 LEDGEMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
