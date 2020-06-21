All apartments in Pharr
Find more places like 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pharr, TX
/
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1100 West Eisenhower Street - D

1100 Eisenhower Street · (956) 638-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pharr
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1100 Eisenhower Street, Pharr, TX 78577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
media room
1 block from NOLANA & JACKSON

****MOVE IN READY ****
$800. Rent $500. Deposit

Near Movie theaters, banks, Restaurants, Shopping Stores & and the expressway

-1000 SpFt
-2 spacious bedroom with walking Closets and ceiling fans
-2 baths, granite counter tops
-laundry room washer/ dryer
- kitchen, stove, refrigerator , granite counter tops
-dinning and Living room
-A/C unit
-Private fenced yard on 1st floor apt
-Alarm system
-Fire system
-2 parking spaces

*No Application Fee *Small pets with $250 deposits *NO utilities Included

for more information call
Leo Salazar

(956)638-0990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D have any available units?
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D have?
Some of 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
1100 West Eisenhower Street - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D is pet friendly.
Does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D offer parking?
Yes, 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D does offer parking.
Does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D have a pool?
No, 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D have accessible units?
No, 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1100 West Eisenhower Street - D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd
Pharr, TX 78577
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road
Pharr, TX 78577

Similar Pages

Pharr 1 BedroomsPharr 2 Bedrooms
Pharr 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPharr 3 Bedrooms
Pharr Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TX
Edinburg, TXHarlingen, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity