Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking garage package receiving trash valet accessible pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Only 15 minutes from downtown Austin, Lantower Techridge offers an urban-meets-lavish lifestyle. The community is nestled in the heart of Austin's tech corridor, allowing easy access to Dell, Apple, and Samsung Headquarters. Enjoy convenience to extensive retail, dining, and entertainment locations such as The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills, Top Golf Austin, and so much more! Lantower Tech Ridge is where comfort finds you! Come experience the serenity and abundance this community has to offer! Discover North East living today!