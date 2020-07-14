All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like Ambrosio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
Ambrosio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Ambrosio

14301 N IH 35 · (512) 598-5085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Before June 30th & Enjoy $150 Toward In-Home Concierge Services!* *See associate for details. In-Person Self Guided & Virtual Tours Available
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9306 · Avail. Aug 12

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 10304 · Avail. now

$966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 10206 · Avail. Sep 23

$981

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10302 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 11301 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 8308 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ambrosio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Discover the resort-style living at our community, which features stunning 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans and unbeatable amenities. Relish in the convenient commute to the coveted dining, shopping, and entertainment venue The Domain or soak in the scenic landscape that Pflugerville has to offer. Find your happy place at Ambrosio today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $60 Administration Fee, $25 Valet Trash, $5 Pest Control, $5 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: We are pet friendly! We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $400 non-refundable pet fee and a $450 non-refundable pet fee for two pets. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other: $35/month. Surface lot, covered parking and garages available. Fee: $35 - $85. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Other, assigned. Surface lot, covered parking and garages available. Fee: $35 - $85. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Storage on most patios/balconies & Garages available to rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ambrosio have any available units?
Ambrosio has 40 units available starting at $896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ambrosio have?
Some of Ambrosio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ambrosio currently offering any rent specials?
Ambrosio is offering the following rent specials: Lease Before June 30th & Enjoy $150 Toward In-Home Concierge Services!* *See associate for details. In-Person Self Guided & Virtual Tours Available
Is Ambrosio pet-friendly?
Yes, Ambrosio is pet friendly.
Does Ambrosio offer parking?
Yes, Ambrosio offers parking.
Does Ambrosio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ambrosio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ambrosio have a pool?
Yes, Ambrosio has a pool.
Does Ambrosio have accessible units?
Yes, Ambrosio has accessible units.
Does Ambrosio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ambrosio has units with dishwashers.
Does Ambrosio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ambrosio has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ambrosio?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with ParkingPflugerville Pet Friendly Places
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity