Lease Length: 7-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $60 Administration Fee, $25 Valet Trash, $5 Pest Control, $5 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: We are pet friendly! We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $400 non-refundable pet fee and a $450 non-refundable pet fee for two pets. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other: $35/month. Surface lot, covered parking and garages available. Fee: $35 - $85. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Other, assigned. Surface lot, covered parking and garages available. Fee: $35 - $85. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Storage on most patios/balconies & Garages available to rent