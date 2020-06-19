All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard

918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard · (210) 294-5793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572496 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard have any available units?
918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
Is 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard offer parking?
No, 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 918 Craters of the Moon Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity