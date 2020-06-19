801 Walnut Canyon BLVD

Amenities
Beautiful single story home nestled on a perfectly manicured lot in Highland Park. Home offers a beautiful, clean, spacious/open floor plan. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator & yard service. Interior features include 3bed/2full bath - spacious master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio and hot tub. 2 car garage. Community pool/park is ONLY 1/2 a block away. Minutes to shopping, dining, and local entertainment.