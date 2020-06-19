All apartments in Pflugerville
801 Walnut Canyon BLVD

801 Walnut Canyon Boulevard · (512) 921-6483
Location

801 Walnut Canyon Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2388 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single story home nestled on a perfectly manicured lot in Highland Park. Home offers a beautiful, clean, spacious/open floor plan. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator & yard service. Interior features include 3bed/2full bath - spacious master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio and hot tub. 2 car garage. Community pool/park is ONLY 1/2 a block away. Minutes to shopping, dining, and local entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD have any available units?
801 Walnut Canyon BLVD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD have?
Some of 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
801 Walnut Canyon BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD offers parking.
Does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD has a pool.
Does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD have accessible units?
No, 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Walnut Canyon BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
