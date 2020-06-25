513 N Cascades Ave #2

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville's Highland Park - Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville's Highland Park ~ Kitchen Open to Dining & Living Room ~ Granite Countertops ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Lots of Natural Lighting Throughout ~ Water Softener, Washer/Dryer Included ~ Rear Entry Detached Garage w/Opener ~ Easy Care Landscaping w/Sprinkler System ~ Near Great Schools ~ Minutes from Stone Hill Town Center for Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Commute to Dell, Samsung & Other Major Employers
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4863992)