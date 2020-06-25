All apartments in Pflugerville
513 N Cascades Ave #2
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

513 N Cascades Ave #2

513 North Cascades Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

513 North Cascades Avenue, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville's Highland Park - Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville's Highland Park ~ Kitchen Open to Dining & Living Room ~ Granite Countertops ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Lots of Natural Lighting Throughout ~ Water Softener, Washer/Dryer Included ~ Rear Entry Detached Garage w/Opener ~ Easy Care Landscaping w/Sprinkler System ~ Near Great Schools ~ Minutes from Stone Hill Town Center for Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Commute to Dell, Samsung & Other Major Employers

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4863992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N Cascades Ave #2 have any available units?
513 N Cascades Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 N Cascades Ave #2 have?
Some of 513 N Cascades Ave #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 N Cascades Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
513 N Cascades Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N Cascades Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 N Cascades Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 513 N Cascades Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 513 N Cascades Ave #2 offers parking.
Does 513 N Cascades Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 N Cascades Ave #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N Cascades Ave #2 have a pool?
Yes, 513 N Cascades Ave #2 has a pool.
Does 513 N Cascades Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 513 N Cascades Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N Cascades Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 N Cascades Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
