505 Cedar Ridge Dr.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

One story 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in Willow Creek! - One story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Pflugerville. Large covered back patio with greenbelt views. Wood flooring throughout the house. Fireplace in living room. Patio access from master and living room. Formal dining room off the living room and a breakfast area in the kitchen. Ample counter and storage space in the kitchen and a large center island. 2 car garage with space to actually park 2 cars and a workbench. Close to schools, shopping and easy highway access. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2053641)