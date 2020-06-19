All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 500 Settlers Valley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
500 Settlers Valley Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

500 Settlers Valley Dr

500 Settlers Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

500 Settlers Valley Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Settlers Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BR+ Study/ 2 BA with Gorgeous Pool and Private Backyard Oasis! - Available for Immediate Move In!
Beautiful 3 BR+ Study/ 2 BA with Gorgeous Pool and Backyard Oasis!
Owner pays for pool chemical contract. Tenants responsible for lawn.

(RLNE3295231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Settlers Valley Dr have any available units?
500 Settlers Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Settlers Valley Dr have?
Some of 500 Settlers Valley Dr's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Settlers Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Settlers Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Settlers Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Settlers Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 500 Settlers Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 500 Settlers Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 500 Settlers Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Settlers Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Settlers Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 500 Settlers Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 500 Settlers Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 Settlers Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Settlers Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Settlers Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District