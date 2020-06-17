All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 416 Swenson Farms Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
416 Swenson Farms Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

416 Swenson Farms Blvd

416 Swenson Farms Blvd · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

416 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

If location is king, this place is Julius F&*#@& Caesar. This modern luxury central Austin apartment is usually snapped up in seconds, like a fresh batch of warm cookies. I mean, of course it is. Location, luxury, price, all that good stuff is right here! Hopefully it's not gone by the time you message! 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Granite Kitchen Countertops with Undermount Sinks

Large Closets

Expansive 9-Foot Ceilings

Gourmet Kitchens with Ample Storage

Open-Concept Living Areas

Wood-Style Plank Flooring

Luxurious, Oversized Soaking Tubs

One- and Two-Bedroom Residences

 ___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Valet Trash Service

Fenced Dog Park

24-Hour Fitness Center with Top-of-the-Line Equipment

Relaxing Pool with Sundeck

Community Barbecues

Clubhouse

Free Weights

Controlled-Access Community

Carports & Covered Parking Available

Online Leasing and Applications with Flexible Lease Terms

Online Rent Payments & Service Requests

Virtual Business Center

Night Patrol

Package Receiving

Short Walk to Parks & Recreational Activities

Professional On-Site Management & Maintenance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Swenson Farms Blvd have any available units?
416 Swenson Farms Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Swenson Farms Blvd have?
Some of 416 Swenson Farms Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Swenson Farms Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
416 Swenson Farms Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Swenson Farms Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Swenson Farms Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 416 Swenson Farms Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 416 Swenson Farms Blvd does offer parking.
Does 416 Swenson Farms Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Swenson Farms Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Swenson Farms Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 416 Swenson Farms Blvd has a pool.
Does 416 Swenson Farms Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 416 Swenson Farms Blvd has accessible units.
Does 416 Swenson Farms Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Swenson Farms Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 416 Swenson Farms Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity