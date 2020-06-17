416 Swenson Farms Blvd

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



If location is king, this place is Julius F&*#@& Caesar. This modern luxury central Austin apartment is usually snapped up in seconds, like a fresh batch of warm cookies. I mean, of course it is. Location, luxury, price, all that good stuff is right here! Hopefully it's not gone by the time you message!



Apartment Amenities



Full Size Washer and Dryer



Granite Kitchen Countertops with Undermount Sinks



Large Closets



Expansive 9-Foot Ceilings



Gourmet Kitchens with Ample Storage



Open-Concept Living Areas



Wood-Style Plank Flooring



Luxurious, Oversized Soaking Tubs



One- and Two-Bedroom Residences



Community Amenities



Valet Trash Service



Fenced Dog Park



24-Hour Fitness Center with Top-of-the-Line Equipment



Relaxing Pool with Sundeck



Community Barbecues



Clubhouse



Free Weights



Controlled-Access Community



Carports & Covered Parking Available



Online Leasing and Applications with Flexible Lease Terms



Online Rent Payments & Service Requests



Virtual Business Center



Night Patrol



Package Receiving



Short Walk to Parks & Recreational Activities



Professional On-Site Management & Maintenance



