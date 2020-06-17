416 Swenson Farms Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
If location is king, this place is Julius F&*#@& Caesar. This modern luxury central Austin apartment is usually snapped up in seconds, like a fresh batch of warm cookies. I mean, of course it is. Location, luxury, price, all that good stuff is right here! Hopefully it's not gone by the time you message!
Apartment Amenities
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Granite Kitchen Countertops with Undermount Sinks
Large Closets
Expansive 9-Foot Ceilings
Gourmet Kitchens with Ample Storage
Open-Concept Living Areas
Wood-Style Plank Flooring
Luxurious, Oversized Soaking Tubs
One- and Two-Bedroom Residences
Community Amenities
Valet Trash Service
Fenced Dog Park
24-Hour Fitness Center with Top-of-the-Line Equipment
Relaxing Pool with Sundeck
Community Barbecues
Clubhouse
Free Weights
Controlled-Access Community
Carports & Covered Parking Available
Online Leasing and Applications with Flexible Lease Terms
Online Rent Payments & Service Requests
Virtual Business Center
Night Patrol
Package Receiving
Short Walk to Parks & Recreational Activities
Professional On-Site Management & Maintenance