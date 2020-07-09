325 Cane River Road, Pflugerville, TX 78660 Highland Park
Beautiful Home for Lease in Pflugerville-Available Now - Master Bedroom downstairs*Separate shower* walk in closet*Lots of closet space* Stainless Steel appliances*Fenced Yard*Rear Entry 2 car garage*1 pet allowed small to medium breed*
(RLNE5796641)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 Cane River Rd have any available units?
325 Cane River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 325 Cane River Rd have?
Some of 325 Cane River Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Cane River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
325 Cane River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Cane River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Cane River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 325 Cane River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 325 Cane River Rd offers parking.
Does 325 Cane River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Cane River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Cane River Rd have a pool?
No, 325 Cane River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 325 Cane River Rd have accessible units?
No, 325 Cane River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Cane River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Cane River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Cane River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Cane River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
