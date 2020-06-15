All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 317 Lava Bed Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
317 Lava Bed Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

317 Lava Bed Dr

317 Lava Bed Drive · (512) 596-2250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

317 Lava Bed Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b96e7810f7 ---- Spacious home on large lot in Highland Park Community. Home features a large office down and 3 large bedrooms up with a Game room.Charming, 2 story, 3 bedroom home in the sought after Highland Park neighborhood in Pflugerville. Open floor plan with bright, large office. Large master and 2 secondary bedrooms on the second floor. Large, double vanity master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Darling front porch ideal for an afternoon glass of sweet tea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Lava Bed Dr have any available units?
317 Lava Bed Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
Is 317 Lava Bed Dr currently offering any rent specials?
317 Lava Bed Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Lava Bed Dr pet-friendly?
No, 317 Lava Bed Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 317 Lava Bed Dr offer parking?
No, 317 Lava Bed Dr does not offer parking.
Does 317 Lava Bed Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Lava Bed Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Lava Bed Dr have a pool?
No, 317 Lava Bed Dr does not have a pool.
Does 317 Lava Bed Dr have accessible units?
No, 317 Lava Bed Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Lava Bed Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Lava Bed Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Lava Bed Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Lava Bed Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 317 Lava Bed Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity