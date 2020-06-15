317 Lava Bed Dr

Amenities

Spacious home on large lot in Highland Park Community. Home features a large office down and 3 large bedrooms up with a Game room.Charming, 2 story, 3 bedroom home in the sought after Highland Park neighborhood in Pflugerville. Open floor plan with bright, large office. Large master and 2 secondary bedrooms on the second floor. Large, double vanity master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Darling front porch ideal for an afternoon glass of sweet tea.