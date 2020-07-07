All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

305 Deren Ln

305 Deren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Deren Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Springbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story home on very large over-sized lot with covered back patio and huge backyard! Convenient to IH 35, Toll 130 and 45 and Pflugerville Schools! Extensive tile flooring and wood laminate through most of the home!

(RLNE4404398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Deren Ln have any available units?
305 Deren Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 305 Deren Ln have?
Some of 305 Deren Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Deren Ln currently offering any rent specials?
305 Deren Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Deren Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Deren Ln is pet friendly.
Does 305 Deren Ln offer parking?
Yes, 305 Deren Ln offers parking.
Does 305 Deren Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Deren Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Deren Ln have a pool?
No, 305 Deren Ln does not have a pool.
Does 305 Deren Ln have accessible units?
No, 305 Deren Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Deren Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Deren Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Deren Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Deren Ln has units with air conditioning.

