Amenities

305 Cane River Rd Available 08/08/19 Newly Built 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Highland Park in Pflugerville - Newly Built 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Highland Park in Pflugerville ~ Open Kitchen/Living/Dining ~ Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Tile Downstairs/Carpet Upstairs ~ Master Has Large Walk-In Shower w/Double Vanity & Walk-In Closet ~ Attached Rear Entry Garage w/Opener ~ Fully Landscaped w/ Irrigation System ~ Community Pool, Hike, Bike & Jogging Trails, & Parks ~ Near Great Schools ~ Minutes from Stone Hill Town Center for Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Commute to Dell, Applied Materials, Samsung & Many Other Major Employers



(RLNE4215222)