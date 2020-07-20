All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

305 Cane River Rd

305 Cane River Rd · No Longer Available
Location

305 Cane River Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
305 Cane River Rd Available 08/08/19 Newly Built 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Highland Park in Pflugerville - Newly Built 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Highland Park in Pflugerville ~ Open Kitchen/Living/Dining ~ Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Tile Downstairs/Carpet Upstairs ~ Master Has Large Walk-In Shower w/Double Vanity & Walk-In Closet ~ Attached Rear Entry Garage w/Opener ~ Fully Landscaped w/ Irrigation System ~ Community Pool, Hike, Bike & Jogging Trails, & Parks ~ Near Great Schools ~ Minutes from Stone Hill Town Center for Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Commute to Dell, Applied Materials, Samsung & Many Other Major Employers

(RLNE4215222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Cane River Rd have any available units?
305 Cane River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 305 Cane River Rd have?
Some of 305 Cane River Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Cane River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
305 Cane River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Cane River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Cane River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 305 Cane River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 305 Cane River Rd offers parking.
Does 305 Cane River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Cane River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Cane River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 305 Cane River Rd has a pool.
Does 305 Cane River Rd have accessible units?
No, 305 Cane River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Cane River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Cane River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Cane River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Cane River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
