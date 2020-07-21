2510 Auburn Chestnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool

Gorgeous almost new home. 2 story open floor plan in award winning Falcon Pointe. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 bedrooms (incl master) & 2 full baths on main floor. Neutral colors. Light & bright. Tile in living area & kitchen. Granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Enormous Gameroom. Sprinklers front & back. Community features 26 acre park; miles of walking trails, 18-hole disc golf park & playgrounds. Resident's clubhouse w/ kids splash pad, sports court & swimming pool. Walk to all schools.