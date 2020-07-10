All apartments in Pflugerville
213 Yucca House Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

213 Yucca House Dr

213 Yucca House Drive · No Longer Available
Location

213 Yucca House Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home; all updated; washer/dryer/refrigerator/ carpet only in bedrooms; beautiful back yard view plus so much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Yucca House Dr have any available units?
213 Yucca House Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 213 Yucca House Dr have?
Some of 213 Yucca House Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Yucca House Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 Yucca House Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Yucca House Dr pet-friendly?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr offer parking?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not offer parking.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Yucca House Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have a pool?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not have a pool.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have accessible units?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Yucca House Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
