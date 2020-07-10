Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 213 Yucca House Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
213 Yucca House Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
213 Yucca House Dr
213 Yucca House Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
213 Yucca House Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home; all updated; washer/dryer/refrigerator/ carpet only in bedrooms; beautiful back yard view plus so much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have any available units?
213 Yucca House Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pflugerville, TX
.
What amenities does 213 Yucca House Dr have?
Some of 213 Yucca House Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 Yucca House Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 Yucca House Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Yucca House Dr pet-friendly?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pflugerville
.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr offer parking?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not offer parking.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Yucca House Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have a pool?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not have a pool.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have accessible units?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Yucca House Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Yucca House Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Yucca House Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
