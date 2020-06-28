Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 205 N 2nd ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
205 N 2nd ST
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 N 2nd ST
205 North 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
205 North 2nd Street, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh paint, new flooring, new dishwasher and newly resurfaced kitchen counter tops. Great location close to I 35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 N 2nd ST have any available units?
205 N 2nd ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pflugerville, TX
.
What amenities does 205 N 2nd ST have?
Some of 205 N 2nd ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 N 2nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
205 N 2nd ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 N 2nd ST pet-friendly?
No, 205 N 2nd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pflugerville
.
Does 205 N 2nd ST offer parking?
Yes, 205 N 2nd ST offers parking.
Does 205 N 2nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 N 2nd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 N 2nd ST have a pool?
No, 205 N 2nd ST does not have a pool.
Does 205 N 2nd ST have accessible units?
No, 205 N 2nd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 205 N 2nd ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 N 2nd ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 N 2nd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 N 2nd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
