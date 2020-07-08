All apartments in Pflugerville
19704 Vilamoura Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

19704 Vilamoura Street

19704 Vilamoura Street · No Longer Available
Location

19704 Vilamoura Street, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Fairways of Blackhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning home on 17th hole of Blackhawk Golf course. Pride of ownership shows in this meticulously maintained, heavily upgraded home! Outdoor entertaining area with beautiful views make relaxing and entertaining a breeze.
3 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage. Many neighborhood amenities; Near shopping, dining, toll roads and entertainment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,980, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,980, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19704 Vilamoura Street have any available units?
19704 Vilamoura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
Is 19704 Vilamoura Street currently offering any rent specials?
19704 Vilamoura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19704 Vilamoura Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19704 Vilamoura Street is pet friendly.
Does 19704 Vilamoura Street offer parking?
Yes, 19704 Vilamoura Street offers parking.
Does 19704 Vilamoura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19704 Vilamoura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19704 Vilamoura Street have a pool?
No, 19704 Vilamoura Street does not have a pool.
Does 19704 Vilamoura Street have accessible units?
No, 19704 Vilamoura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19704 Vilamoura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19704 Vilamoura Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19704 Vilamoura Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19704 Vilamoura Street does not have units with air conditioning.

