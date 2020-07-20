Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

19403 Stage Line Trail Available 07/15/19 Spacious Single Single Story Home - Spacious Single story home in desirable Pflugerville Falcon Point community. Close to Toll roads, employers, shopping and easy commute to Austin or Round Rock. Community amenities include Pools and Splash Pad, Fitness center, Tennis, Basket and Volleyball courts, Parks Trails and Playgrounds, Bark Park and soccer practice field. Right sized fenced yard great for kids, pets, grilling and entertaining.



(RLNE2739910)