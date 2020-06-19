All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:26 PM

18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard

18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard · (281) 334-2995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
An indoor environment includes central cooling, forced air heating, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, fireplace, lawn, patio, pool, security system, dishwasher, and microwave. The property is fitted with a garage of about 380 sqft.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard have any available units?
18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard have?
Some of 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
