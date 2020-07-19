Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

18312 Mammoth Cave BLVD Available 02/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Highland Park in Pflugerville - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Highland Park in Pflugerville ~ Open Kitchen/Living/Dining ~ Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Wood Flooring Downstairs/Carpet Upstairs ~ Master Has Garden Tub & Walk-In Shower w/Double Vanity & Walk-In Closet ~ Attached Rear Entry Garage w/Opener ~ Fully Landscaped w/ Irrigation System ~ Community Pool, Hike, Bike & Jogging Trails, & Parks ~ Near Great Schools ~ Minutes from Stone Hill Town Center for Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Commute to Dell, Applied Materials, Samsung & Many Other Major Employers



(RLNE4396025)