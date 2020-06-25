All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 1805 Steeds Xing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1805 Steeds Xing
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

1805 Steeds Xing

1805 Steeds Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1805 Steeds Crossing, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Story home with Laminate Floors + Carpet. Fridge Inc. Fireplace in Living. Ceiling Fans, 1 Dining, Large Covered Patio. Close to I30 Toll & Local Shopping Center. 3 Miles from Hawaiian Falls WATER PARK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Steeds Xing have any available units?
1805 Steeds Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Steeds Xing have?
Some of 1805 Steeds Xing's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Steeds Xing currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Steeds Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Steeds Xing pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Steeds Xing is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Steeds Xing offer parking?
No, 1805 Steeds Xing does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Steeds Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Steeds Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Steeds Xing have a pool?
No, 1805 Steeds Xing does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Steeds Xing have accessible units?
No, 1805 Steeds Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Steeds Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Steeds Xing has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District