All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 18008 Lungo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
18008 Lungo Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 7:57 AM

18008 Lungo Street

18008 Lungo St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18008 Lungo St, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with no previous renters or owners. Tile throughout lower level & carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with beautiful granite counter tops, modern recessed lighting & stainless steel appliances. Brand new washer & dryer included as well. Large covered front porch and a neat 2nd story balcony, perfect for relaxing outdoors! Home is walking distance to Lake Pflugerville.
Dogs and Cats ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18008 Lungo Street have any available units?
18008 Lungo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 18008 Lungo Street have?
Some of 18008 Lungo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18008 Lungo Street currently offering any rent specials?
18008 Lungo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18008 Lungo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18008 Lungo Street is pet friendly.
Does 18008 Lungo Street offer parking?
No, 18008 Lungo Street does not offer parking.
Does 18008 Lungo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18008 Lungo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18008 Lungo Street have a pool?
No, 18008 Lungo Street does not have a pool.
Does 18008 Lungo Street have accessible units?
No, 18008 Lungo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18008 Lungo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18008 Lungo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18008 Lungo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18008 Lungo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District