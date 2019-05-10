18008 Lungo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with no previous renters or owners. Tile throughout lower level & carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with beautiful granite counter tops, modern recessed lighting & stainless steel appliances. Brand new washer & dryer included as well. Large covered front porch and a neat 2nd story balcony, perfect for relaxing outdoors! Home is walking distance to Lake Pflugerville.

Dogs and Cats ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.