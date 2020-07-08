Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
18000 Great Basin Avenue
18000 Great Basin Avenue
18000 Great Basin Avenue
No Longer Available
18000 Great Basin Avenue, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18000 Great Basin Avenue have any available units?
18000 Great Basin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pflugerville, TX
.
Is 18000 Great Basin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18000 Great Basin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18000 Great Basin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18000 Great Basin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pflugerville
.
Does 18000 Great Basin Avenue offer parking?
No, 18000 Great Basin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18000 Great Basin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18000 Great Basin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18000 Great Basin Avenue have a pool?
No, 18000 Great Basin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18000 Great Basin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18000 Great Basin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18000 Great Basin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18000 Great Basin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18000 Great Basin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18000 Great Basin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
