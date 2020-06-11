All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 17620 Strontian PASS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
17620 Strontian PASS
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17620 Strontian PASS

17620 Strontian Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17620 Strontian Pass, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Picadilly Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super nice and well maintained single story, three bedroom, two bath home in excellent condition. Bright and clean. Pets allowed with size limit. Quiet neighborhood close to I-35. Available November 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17620 Strontian PASS have any available units?
17620 Strontian PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
Is 17620 Strontian PASS currently offering any rent specials?
17620 Strontian PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17620 Strontian PASS pet-friendly?
Yes, 17620 Strontian PASS is pet friendly.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS offer parking?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not offer parking.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have a pool?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have a pool.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have accessible units?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with ParkingPflugerville Pet Friendly Places
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TX
Harker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heatherwilde

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Temple College