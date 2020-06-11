Super nice and well maintained single story, three bedroom, two bath home in excellent condition. Bright and clean. Pets allowed with size limit. Quiet neighborhood close to I-35. Available November 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have any available units?
17620 Strontian PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
Is 17620 Strontian PASS currently offering any rent specials?
17620 Strontian PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17620 Strontian PASS pet-friendly?
Yes, 17620 Strontian PASS is pet friendly.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS offer parking?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not offer parking.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have a pool?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have a pool.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have accessible units?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17620 Strontian PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 17620 Strontian PASS does not have units with air conditioning.