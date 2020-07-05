All apartments in Pflugerville
17516 Dell City Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

17516 Dell City Drive

17516 Dell City Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17516 Dell City Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Cambridge Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs w/ the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee ($15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.
Located just minutes from Dell*Across from neighborhood park includes pool & playground*Kitchen opens into family room*Large master bedroom*Master bathroom features double vanity, separate shower & walk-in closet*Formal Dining room*Vaulted ceiling*Easy access to shopping, entertainment & restaurants.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17516 Dell City Drive have any available units?
17516 Dell City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17516 Dell City Drive have?
Some of 17516 Dell City Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17516 Dell City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17516 Dell City Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17516 Dell City Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17516 Dell City Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17516 Dell City Drive offer parking?
No, 17516 Dell City Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17516 Dell City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17516 Dell City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17516 Dell City Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17516 Dell City Drive has a pool.
Does 17516 Dell City Drive have accessible units?
No, 17516 Dell City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17516 Dell City Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17516 Dell City Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17516 Dell City Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17516 Dell City Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

