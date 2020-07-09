Great home in Pflugerville. Short drive to I-35 and toll roads. Walking distance to neighborhood parks. No neighbors directly behind the house. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. More photos to come.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17405 Dornach Drive have any available units?
17405 Dornach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17405 Dornach Drive have?
Some of 17405 Dornach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17405 Dornach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17405 Dornach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.