Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

17405 Dornach Drive

17405 Dornach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17405 Dornach Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in Pflugerville. Short drive to I-35 and toll roads. Walking distance to neighborhood parks. No neighbors directly behind the house. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. More photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17405 Dornach Drive have any available units?
17405 Dornach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17405 Dornach Drive have?
Some of 17405 Dornach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17405 Dornach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17405 Dornach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17405 Dornach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17405 Dornach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 17405 Dornach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17405 Dornach Drive offers parking.
Does 17405 Dornach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17405 Dornach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17405 Dornach Drive have a pool?
No, 17405 Dornach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17405 Dornach Drive have accessible units?
No, 17405 Dornach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17405 Dornach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17405 Dornach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17405 Dornach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17405 Dornach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

