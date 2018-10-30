All apartments in Pflugerville
Location

17325 Gabbro Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-Story Home in Pflugerville w/ Entertainment Room! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Pflugerville with Entertainment Room ~ Spacious Open Floor Plan ~ Minutes to Beautiful Lake Pflugerville ~ Granite Countertops in Kitchen ~ Master Bathroom Walk-In Shower ~ 2-Car Garage ~ Large Covered Patio ~ 4 Miles from Stone Hill Shopping Mall, Highway 45 & 130, Many Restaurants, and Typhoon Texas Water Park! Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE5635940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17325 Gabbro Dr have any available units?
17325 Gabbro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17325 Gabbro Dr have?
Some of 17325 Gabbro Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17325 Gabbro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17325 Gabbro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17325 Gabbro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17325 Gabbro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17325 Gabbro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17325 Gabbro Dr offers parking.
Does 17325 Gabbro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17325 Gabbro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17325 Gabbro Dr have a pool?
No, 17325 Gabbro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17325 Gabbro Dr have accessible units?
No, 17325 Gabbro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17325 Gabbro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17325 Gabbro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17325 Gabbro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17325 Gabbro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

