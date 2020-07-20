All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1725 Shire Street · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Shire Street, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Ridge At Steeds Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- EASY ACCESS TO TOLL. RIDGE OF STEEDS CROSSING SBDV. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, MOTHER IN-LAW FLOOR PLAN. MASTER BED WITH WALK IN, MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE VANITY. FENCED YARD.

(RLNE4714950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Shire St have any available units?
1725 Shire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
Is 1725 Shire St currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Shire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Shire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Shire St is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Shire St offer parking?
No, 1725 Shire St does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Shire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Shire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Shire St have a pool?
No, 1725 Shire St does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Shire St have accessible units?
No, 1725 Shire St does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Shire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Shire St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Shire St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Shire St does not have units with air conditioning.
