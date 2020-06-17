All apartments in Pflugerville
17204 Guana Cay Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

17204 Guana Cay Dr

17204 Guana Cay Drive · (737) 215-4630
Location

17204 Guana Cay Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Cambridge Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17204 Guana Cay Dr · Avail. Jul 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
17204 Guana Cay Dr Available 07/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac in Round Rock ~ Master Bath with Jetted Tub, Separate Shower & Double Vanity ~ Upstairs Bonus Room ~ Island Kitchen ~ Nice Front Porch ~ Covered Patio ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Great Location in East Round Rock/Pflugerville Near Dell ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE5799061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17204 Guana Cay Dr have any available units?
17204 Guana Cay Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17204 Guana Cay Dr have?
Some of 17204 Guana Cay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17204 Guana Cay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17204 Guana Cay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17204 Guana Cay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17204 Guana Cay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17204 Guana Cay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17204 Guana Cay Dr does offer parking.
Does 17204 Guana Cay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17204 Guana Cay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17204 Guana Cay Dr have a pool?
No, 17204 Guana Cay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17204 Guana Cay Dr have accessible units?
No, 17204 Guana Cay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17204 Guana Cay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17204 Guana Cay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
