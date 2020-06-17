Amenities
17204 Guana Cay Dr Available 07/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac in Round Rock ~ Master Bath with Jetted Tub, Separate Shower & Double Vanity ~ Upstairs Bonus Room ~ Island Kitchen ~ Nice Front Porch ~ Covered Patio ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Great Location in East Round Rock/Pflugerville Near Dell ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
(RLNE5799061)