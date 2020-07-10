Freshly renovated home in a hot location. Great one-story floor plan. Brand new microwave/hood/dishwasher/refrigerator. ADT alarm system with subscription included. Granite counters, hard tile, and laminate floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have any available units?
1705 Barilla Mountain TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have?
Some of 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Barilla Mountain TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.