Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 Barilla Mountain TRL

1705 Barilla Mountain Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Barilla Mountain Trail, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Cambridge Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
alarm system
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
Freshly renovated home in a hot location. Great one-story floor plan. Brand new microwave/hood/dishwasher/refrigerator. ADT alarm system with subscription included. Granite counters, hard tile, and laminate floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have any available units?
1705 Barilla Mountain TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have?
Some of 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Barilla Mountain TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL offer parking?
No, 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have a pool?
No, 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have accessible units?
No, 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Barilla Mountain TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
