Pflugerville, TX
16411 Framingham
16411 Framingham Circle
Location

16411 Framingham Circle, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Windermere

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home with large fenced yard and great space for family! Granite countertops, great storage, all new flooring, and freshly painted! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16411 Framingham have any available units?
16411 Framingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 16411 Framingham have?
Some of 16411 Framingham's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16411 Framingham currently offering any rent specials?
16411 Framingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16411 Framingham pet-friendly?
Yes, 16411 Framingham is pet friendly.
Does 16411 Framingham offer parking?
Yes, 16411 Framingham offers parking.
Does 16411 Framingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16411 Framingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16411 Framingham have a pool?
No, 16411 Framingham does not have a pool.
Does 16411 Framingham have accessible units?
No, 16411 Framingham does not have accessible units.
Does 16411 Framingham have units with dishwashers?
No, 16411 Framingham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16411 Framingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 16411 Framingham does not have units with air conditioning.
