All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 1600 Glen Rose Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1600 Glen Rose Chase
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:41 PM

1600 Glen Rose Chase

1600 Glen Rose Chase · (512) 947-0794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1600 Glen Rose Chase, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Wells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Single Story Executive Home nestled on a Lushly Landscaped Corner Lot*Personal Paradise Backyard has Multiple Patio Areas/Breathtaking Gardens/Pergola & a Water Feature*Immaculate Center Island Kitchen w/Granite/Stainless Appliances/Farmhouse Sink/Cafe Dining*Cozy Fireplace warms the Family Room*Elegant Formal Dining*Master w/Jetted Tub/Dual Vanity/Walk-In Closet*Neutral Color Palette* Travertine Tile & Wood Floors*Ceiling Fans*Indoor Utility*Refrigerator/Washer & Dryer Stay*2 Car Garage*Storage Shed*The Club at Wells Point features a safe and quiet community with beautiful grounds, large clubhouse, playground with benches, picnic tables, junior Olympic size pool, large covered outdoor kitchen, tennis&basketball courts, and a fitness center equipped with showers/lockers.Walking Distance to Elementary, Middle, and High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Glen Rose Chase have any available units?
1600 Glen Rose Chase has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Glen Rose Chase have?
Some of 1600 Glen Rose Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Glen Rose Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Glen Rose Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Glen Rose Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Glen Rose Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1600 Glen Rose Chase offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Glen Rose Chase does offer parking.
Does 1600 Glen Rose Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Glen Rose Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Glen Rose Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Glen Rose Chase has a pool.
Does 1600 Glen Rose Chase have accessible units?
No, 1600 Glen Rose Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Glen Rose Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Glen Rose Chase has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1600 Glen Rose Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity