1600 Glen Rose Chase

Amenities
Single Story Executive Home nestled on a Lushly Landscaped Corner Lot*Personal Paradise Backyard has Multiple Patio Areas/Breathtaking Gardens/Pergola & a Water Feature*Immaculate Center Island Kitchen w/Granite/Stainless Appliances/Farmhouse Sink/Cafe Dining*Cozy Fireplace warms the Family Room*Elegant Formal Dining*Master w/Jetted Tub/Dual Vanity/Walk-In Closet*Neutral Color Palette* Travertine Tile & Wood Floors*Ceiling Fans*Indoor Utility*Refrigerator/Washer & Dryer Stay*2 Car Garage*Storage Shed*The Club at Wells Point features a safe and quiet community with beautiful grounds, large clubhouse, playground with benches, picnic tables, junior Olympic size pool, large covered outdoor kitchen, tennis&basketball courts, and a fitness center equipped with showers/lockers.Walking Distance to Elementary, Middle, and High School.