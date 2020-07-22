Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 1533 JERUSALEM DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1533 JERUSALEM DR
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1533 JERUSALEM DR
1533 Jerusalem Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1533 Jerusalem Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Springbrook West
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
1533 Jerusalem Dr 78664 3/2.5 $1695.00 - Three bed two and a half bath, two car garage, fenced back yard. Large game room/living room upstairs. Lots of space!!
(RLNE3257230)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have any available units?
1533 JERUSALEM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pflugerville, TX
.
Is 1533 JERUSALEM DR currently offering any rent specials?
1533 JERUSALEM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 JERUSALEM DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 JERUSALEM DR is pet friendly.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR offer parking?
Yes, 1533 JERUSALEM DR offers parking.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have a pool?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have a pool.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have accessible units?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
