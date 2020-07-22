All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 1533 JERUSALEM DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1533 JERUSALEM DR
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

1533 JERUSALEM DR

1533 Jerusalem Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1533 Jerusalem Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Springbrook West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
1533 Jerusalem Dr 78664 3/2.5 $1695.00 - Three bed two and a half bath, two car garage, fenced back yard. Large game room/living room upstairs. Lots of space!!

(RLNE3257230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have any available units?
1533 JERUSALEM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
Is 1533 JERUSALEM DR currently offering any rent specials?
1533 JERUSALEM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 JERUSALEM DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 JERUSALEM DR is pet friendly.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR offer parking?
Yes, 1533 JERUSALEM DR offers parking.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have a pool?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have a pool.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have accessible units?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 JERUSALEM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 JERUSALEM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPflugerville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pflugerville Apartments with ParkingPflugerville Pet Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TX
Harker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heatherwilde

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Temple College