1512 Campanula Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

As of July 2019 New flooring & fresh interior paint & much more! (vinyl plank wood-look throughout main areas) Master bath features dual vanity, garden tub and stand alone shower. No HOA! Covered outdoor patio.