All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd

1501 South Heatherwilde Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1501 South Heatherwilde Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Plaza Del Lago Apartments defines community. The charming, yet causal neighborhood feel compliments the on-the-move lifestyles of its residents. Our North Dallas community is centrally located and in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, DISD schools, trendy restaurants, major highways, and only 15 minutes from downtown Dallas.

Community Features
Two Pool
Four Onsite Laundry Centers
Near Public Transit
BBQ/Picnic Area
Sports Courts
Covered Parking
Playground
Speaking Staff
Lush Landscaping
For more info please visit our website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd have any available units?
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd have?
Some of 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd has a pool.
Does 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity