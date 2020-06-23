Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
15001 Strathaven Pass
15001 Strathaven Pass
15001 Strathaven Pass
No Longer Available
Location
15001 Strathaven Pass, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30987)
Apartment Experts - South Austin
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15001 Strathaven Pass have any available units?
15001 Strathaven Pass doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pflugerville, TX
.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
Pflugerville Rent Report
.
Is 15001 Strathaven Pass currently offering any rent specials?
15001 Strathaven Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15001 Strathaven Pass pet-friendly?
No, 15001 Strathaven Pass is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pflugerville
.
Does 15001 Strathaven Pass offer parking?
No, 15001 Strathaven Pass does not offer parking.
Does 15001 Strathaven Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15001 Strathaven Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15001 Strathaven Pass have a pool?
No, 15001 Strathaven Pass does not have a pool.
Does 15001 Strathaven Pass have accessible units?
No, 15001 Strathaven Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 15001 Strathaven Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 15001 Strathaven Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15001 Strathaven Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 15001 Strathaven Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
